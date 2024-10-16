Missouri Lt. Gov. hopeful Wasinger touts being an ‘outsider’ to change state politics

For many close observers of Missouri politics, David Wasinger’s win in a crowded Republican primary for the chance to succeed Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe was something of a surprise.

The St. Louis County attorney narrowly edged state Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, who had nabbed a slew of endorsements and raised a substantial amount of money. During an episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, Wasinger attributed his win to something unusual: his 2018 loss in a Republican primary for state auditor.

Even though he fell short to eventual primary winner Saundra McDowell, Wasinger said that campaign gave him a good perspective on what he needed to do to win in a crowded statewide race. And it ensured he had a solid base of supporters from all over Missouri.

“I would not have been able to run for lieutenant governor on this shorter ramp-up period of time unless I had run for state auditor,” Wasinger said. “So I honestly, whether it's fate, or I think the good Lord looks over you, and this is what he saw as my calling. So it works out in mysterious ways, and this was the path that I've been given.”

If he’s elected over Democrat Richard Brown, Wasinger will be the first lieutenant governor since Mel Carnahan to serve without prior experience in the Missouri Senate. His only experience in public office was when he served on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Wasinger said his lack of state government elected experience could give him a better chance to forge relationships with the often fractured GOP caucus.

“I am not a career politician. I'm an outsider that is coming into Jefferson City with no preconceived notions,” he said.

And while he said he doesn’t know Kehoe, the GOP nominee for governor, that well, Wasinger said he’s confident that he’d be able to develop a good working relationship with him if they’re both successful on Nov. 5.

“I intend on working to the extent where we're trying to move these big conservative ideas,” Wasinger said.

Protecting seniors

One of the duties of the lieutenant governor is to be an advocate for Missouri’s seniors. Wasinger said he would like to use that to hold senior living facilities accountable.

He said his mother had a bad experience in a senior living facility, something Wasinger said is not uncommon.

“If you have someone with memory care issues who does not have an advocate, I can only imagine what's taking place in some of these senior care facilities,” Wasinger said. “So I intend on examining that. and I will be an advocate for those seniors that are not being taken care of.”

Wasinger also said he plans to get the word out about a senior property tax freeze program that’s been rolled out in a number of Missouri counties. That includes St. Louis and St. Louis County.

“They're having to sell their homes because they can't afford the insurance and the property taxes,” Wasinger said. “So keeping these good folks in homes that they're comfortable with is very, very important to me as well.”

As lieutenant governor, Wasinger will serve on the Missouri Housing Development Commission – which awards state low-income housing tax credits. While political controversy over that incentive lessened in recent years, Wasinger said he wants to make sure that tax credit is being used in a cost-effective and impactful manner.

He said he plans to talk with state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick about the low-income housing tax credit, especially since the GOP official helped usher in changes to the program.

“I intend on sitting down with Auditor Fitzpatrick and others and drilling through to make sure these tax credits are being used in the most efficient way,” Wasinger said.