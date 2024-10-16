Thousands of St. Louis County seniors apply for property tax freeze

More than 17,000 St. Louis County residents have applied to have their property tax frozen since applications opened for the program on Oct. 1.

“This is a testament to the need for this program in St. Louis County,” County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday during an update on the application process. “Second, it's a testament to the efficiency with which the Department of Revenue has launched the senior property tax freeze.”

More than 75% of the applications came in online , Page said. People can also go to select county buildings and submit applications in person. Applications that are mailed in or dropped off will not be accepted. They are due by June 30, 2025, for the 2025 tax year – bills will go out at the end of the next year.

To be eligible, people must turn 62 by Dec. 31. They must also prove they own the home and that it is their primary residence.

