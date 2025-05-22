Ferguson-Florissant School District hires Howard E. Fields III as its new superintendent

The Ferguson-Florissant School District has hired Howard E. Fields III as its new superintendent. He currently serves as the assistant superintendent of human resources for the Kirkwood School District and will start in his new role on July 1.

The announcement comes after the district terminated its contract with Joseph Davis, the former superintendent, after two principals filed a lawsuit alleging he had sexually harassed them. The district said it will pay out the remainder of Davis’s contract.

Davis said his termination was a result of retaliation from former school board President Kevin Martin, which was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Martin denied any wrongdoing.

The district launched its search for a new superintendent in March and said it was looking for someone who would serve as a steward for the district as it navigates financial challenges due to decreased student enrollment and the end of federal pandemic relief funds.

“Dr. Fields knows our challenges as well as the accomplishments we’ve achieved. He has a vision for moving the district forward and was not intimidated by the areas that need improvement to help right our ship,” said Board President Donna Paulette-Thurman in a statement.

Fields is a career educator and administrator, having worked in school districts across St. Louis County, including the Riverview Gardens and Webster Groves School Districts. He started as a student teacher in FFSD.

“The opportunity to serve the District where I began my journey in education holds deep meaning,” Fields said in a statement. “I am excited to be part of the community that has been so pivotal in my foundational years.”

