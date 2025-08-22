© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Charles City Council will consider a 1-year ban on data center applications

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Concerned residents made signs to oppose a proposed data center in St. Charles at an open house Thursday, August 14.
Kate Grumke
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Concerned residents made signs to oppose a proposed data center in St. Charles at an open house on Aug. 14.

The St. Charles City Council will hold a special session Friday to consider banning data center applications for a year.

The resolution would create a moratorium on the acceptance of applications to establish or expand data centers.

This comes after a proposed data center spurred public outrage in recent weeks in St. Charles, with residents criticizing the secrecy around the project and its potential to contaminate water.

The data center’s developer pulled its zoning application ahead of a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

This one-year moratorium is sponsored by all 10 St. Charles City Council members.
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
