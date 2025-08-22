St. Charles City Council will consider a 1-year ban on data center applications

The St. Charles City Council will hold a special session Friday to consider banning data center applications for a year.

The resolution would create a moratorium on the acceptance of applications to establish or expand data centers.

This comes after a proposed data center spurred public outrage in recent weeks in St. Charles, with residents criticizing the secrecy around the project and its potential to contaminate water.

The data center’s developer pulled its zoning application ahead of a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

This one-year moratorium is sponsored by all 10 St. Charles City Council members.