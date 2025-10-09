St. Louis sheriff indicted on 5 federal felony charges

St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery has been indicted on five federal felony charges, which include four witness retaliation charges and one for witness tampering.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Judge John M. Bodenhausen ordered Montgomery to home arrest until next week, and he'll have to wear an ankle monitor.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Montgomery was defiant and compared himself to “great leaders of our past,” including Martin Luther King Jr.

“If you are reading this message, it means I am likely held behind bars against my will,” he wrote. “But let me be clear: do not allow this situation to shake your faith in our democracy. I have always believed that your vote is your voice, and it is a powerful tool for change. Your voice has been heard, and you have elected a sheriff who is committed to fighting for your rights until the very end.”

He also failed a drug test for cannabis, which is illegal at the federal level despite its legality in Missouri.

Montgomery is also facing a federal misdemeanor from August for ordering the handcuffing then-acting Jail Commissioner Tammy Ross. At the time, Montgomery admitted to using cannabis and a judge warned him that carrying a firearm while using a federally illegal substance might be a federal offense, according to Fox 2.

Ross is also suing the sheriff in federal court over the matter, alleging false imprisonment, battery and civil rights violations.

The Missouri Attorney General also filed suit against the sheriff to remove Montgomery from office this summer.

The sheriff had organized a rally to support him on Sunday at Beloved Community United Methodist Church.

This story has been updated with a statement from Montgomery.