Judge says St. Louis sheriff must transport jail detainees to get medical care — for now

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis,
Brian Munoz
Published September 30, 2025 at 5:26 PM CDT
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery testifies before the Board of Aldermen’s budget committee at City Hall on Monday, June 2, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery testifies before the Board of Aldermen’s budget committee at City Hall last June. In a Tuesday order, Circuit Judge Joan L. Moriarty cited a lack of staff at the City Justice Center — and subsequent reductions in detainee services — to require Sheriff Alfred Montgomery's office to immediately provide transportation to external medical providers.

St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery will have to immediately begin transporting jail detainees to receive medical care, a circuit judge ordered on Tuesday.

The ruling is in response to the sheriff’s request last week for a temporary restraining order on Board Bill 33, a recently passed law that requires the Sheriff’s Office to provide such transports and submit to yearlong financial monitoring. Montgomery said the legislation is unconstitutional and challenged the city’s ability to define the duties of an elected county office.

The city filed a competing temporary restraining order request in response, arguing that the bill should go into effect immediately due to the potential for irreparable harm.

Circuit Judge Joan L. Moriarty cited short staffing at the city jail as the root cause for denying Montgomery’s request. Last week, Deputy Jail Commissioner Tammy Ross testified the jail had 75 of its 133 allocated correctional officer positions filled and, of those, only 27 staffers were firearms trained across three shifts, which is necessary for transporting detainees.

“When officers transport detainees for emergency medical appointments, they leave the CJC short staffed to the extent that detainees must remain in their cells, thus reducing access to rehabilitation and reentry services, showers, and recreation,” writes Moriarty in her order. “The record shows that these reductions have resulted in increased tensions amongst detainees which have led to increased behavior incidents including physical altercations.”

The question around the legality of the city’s bill remains to be decided on another date. The city’s temporary restraining order expires Oct. 15.

The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Cara Spencer and Alderman Matt Devoti, Board Bill 33’s sponsor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tags
News Briefs Alfred MontgomerySt. Louis SheriffSt. Louis City Justice CenterCity JailsBoard of AldermenTop Stories
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
