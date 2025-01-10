Even more snow will continue to scramble St. Louis commutes Friday evening

Snow will continue to affect the St. Louis region during the Friday afternoon commute. The area will be under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.

Snowfall should end by 3:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of midday Friday, NWS had multiple reports of 2 inches of snowfall around the region even while snow continued to accumulate on top of multiple inches of snow that still hadn’t melted from the storm earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported most highways in St. Louis are now largely clear while smaller thoroughfares are messier. MODOT warns drivers to take it slow and be extra careful and to check transportation maps before traveling.

MetroBus resumed most regular service Friday but said to expect delays.

St. Louis Public Library closed all locations Friday because of the weather. The city opened additional warming centers earlier this week located at the Gamble Recreation Center, the Cherokee Recreation Center and the St. Louis City Office Building on Market Street.

St. Louisans can call 211 or visit 211helps.org to find a shelter or warming center. They can also call the St. Louis Housing Helpline at 314-802-5444.

Warmer weather is expected this weekend, which should melt thinner layers of snow. But it likely won’t be enough to erase larger piles of snow that has accumulated in the last week according to the NWS. Cold temperatures are expected to return next week.