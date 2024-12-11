Illinoisans submitted 5,000 flag designs — these are the 10 finalists

Illinoisans now know their 10 options to potentially replace the current state flag.

The Illinois State Flag Commission released its finalists on Tuesday after receiving nearly 5,000 submissions from the public, the secretary of state’s office said.

“I appreciate the creativity and passion reflected in all the submissions,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office convened the Flag Commission meetings.

The next phase of the redesign process will start in January, when the public can vote for one of the new designs — or a former flag.

After the vote, the commission — made up of state lawmakers, political appointees and representatives from the state archives, state museum and state school superintendent — will report the results to the General Assembly by April.

The legislature will vote on adopting a new flag or keeping the old one.

Illinois is just one of the latest of states and cities that have either redesigned their flag, like Minnesota, or are considering new proposals, like Michigan and Maine.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: In the fall of 2004, I lived in Chicago and was studying industrial design at UIC. My great grandfather, Harry James McCartney was an engraver in Chicago. He worked downtown at the Sears, Roebuck and Co where he illustrated and engraved images of lamps, heaters, and other household accessories that were printed on the pages of the Sears mail-order catalogue. His father was James A. McCartney, a civil war veteran from Illinois. He became the IL Attorney General from 1881-1885.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The 21 red + white stripes represent Illinois as the 21st state of this union. The blue field with the six-pointed white star represents Chicago. The negative space between the blue and white fields form the shape of an I to represent Illinois.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: The students who worked on this flag are high school students living in Illinois named Johnna and Spresalynn.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The state butterfly, the Monarch, is the focal point of this flag that includes 21 stars for Illinois being the 21st state (the large star represents Illinois). The orange represents success, determination and creativity while the blue stands for trust, loyalty and sincerity and strength.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: Born and raised. From 1984-2002, I spent my childhood in central Illinois, I’ve lived and worked in Bloomington/Normal for 26 of my 40 years of life. My dad, sister, niece, and the majority of my aunts and uncles are still here. All of my grandparents are buried here. I found out about this commission only days ago after spending two years abroad. I found this old design from 2016 just today. It needs works. It lacks our current eagle, perhaps to be placed in white silhouette above the star.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: This slice of Old Glory is also a nod to the French flag, banners which both stood here. A single star shines our contribution to the union. Abe’s silhouette reminds us of our past. The red field highlights our present: Illinois’ most iconic border, formed by the mighty Mississippi. It’s steady flow, as progress itself, cuts through our banner in white leading us ever to the future. The flag still lacks any representation of our Illiniwek and Miami heritage, which should be added by their progeny.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: As someone born, raised, and educated in the state of Illinois, I am proud to call Illinois home and plan to do so for life. I believe strongly that my character and view of the world as a citizen and as an architect has been shaped by the cultural, geographic, economic, historic, and architectural diversity of our state.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The four dark blue bars in this submission represent the four geographic features that hold the greatest geographic, economic, and historic significance in the creation of Illinois: Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, the Ohio River, and the Chicago River/Illinois River system. The corn kernels and 21-pronged gear that form our state flower, the violet, represent the agricultural and industrial foundations of our state and its status as the 21st state admitted to the Union.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: I’ve lived here for nearly 10 years and have grown to love this state. It’s an excellent place to settle down, with welcoming people who have always made me feel at home. From stunning city views to beautiful countryside, my appreciation for this state has deepened.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: A large gold star in the center draws attention, much like the standout features of our state. Gold color symbolizes out the richness in our state, people, land and views. A horizontal blue line symbolizes lake Michigan, separating the sky from the rich land. Two smaller lines add a neat, elegant touch. The central circle abstractly represents the view from above Abraham Lincoln’s hat.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been proud to call Springfield my home. I come from generations of Illinoisans and have chosen to raise my family here as well. I’ve spent much of my life exploring the state and experiencing its wonders firsthand what I’ve found is there is much to what makes Illinois great: our rich history, our landscape, our variety of people and the places they live. My designs reflect these qualities in a way that can hopefully inspire others to share my pride for my home.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The outline of Abraham Lincoln symbolizes liberty, opportunity and the equality of all people. The outline of Illinois symbolizes the pride we share for our state. The circle of 21 stars represents our communal togetherness and honors our state being the 21st to join the USA. The white star symbolizes Chicago and its upper-right location. Dark blue represents our blue-collar attitude and industrial power. Gold represents our prairie and agricultural history. White represents our bright spirit.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: I have lived in Illinois for my entire life (40 years). I grew up in Naperville and then moved to Chicago where I lived for about 18 years before moving to Des Plaines.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: My flag uses a silhouette design of the state of Illinois as the focal point. I always felt Illinois had a distinct outline. 21 stars circle the state to symbolize it being the 21st state to enter the Union. Additionally, I used the circular design to symbolize Illinois being a kind of center of the country, whether it is geographically or from Chicago serving as a hub for train and air traffic. Finally, the blue edges represent the Mississippi River and Lake Michigan which flank the state.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: My connection to Illinois runs deep. My ancestors came from Ireland in the early 1900s and settled in Gridley, IL, where they farmed corn, soybeans, and raised livestock. My father grew up on that same farm, while my mother was raised in Champaign. They met at Illinois State University, where I also earned my Bachelor of Arts in graphic design. I’ve lived in Illinois my entire life, and its agricultural landscapes and small-town values make me proud to call Illinois home.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The 21 stripes represent Illinois as the 21st state and reflect its agricultural roots, resembling rows of crops and the open prairie. Three six-pointed stars represent the state’s three regions*northern, central, and southern*and their 18 points reference Illinois’ founding in 1818. A sun on the horizon, also featured on our current state flag, represents renewal. The colors*Blue for unity, Green for agriculture, and Yellow for a bright future*honor Illinois’ history and natural beauty.

Provided / Illinois Secretary of State's Office Relationship to Illinois: My late wife Maureen Thomas (1952-2023) was born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois.



Explain the meaning behind your flag: The idea of mine is simply an embellishment to the existing flag (helps to save money on an entire new design). Placing red and blue vertical bars on each end (with a narrow white stripe in between the colors) eliminates the ‘seal-on-bedsheet’ look. Not overly imaginative, but practical and economic.