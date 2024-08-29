Illinoisans: The state is redesigning its flag — submit your ideas by Oct. 18

Illinois will begin taking submissions from the public to redesign the state flag starting next week.

The Illinois Flag Commission — made up of political appointees and representatives from the state archives, state museum and state superintendent — will accept ideas online or by mail until Oct. 18, according to an announcement Wednesday from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure our flag truly embodies Illinois and celebrates our great state,” Giannoulias said.

The General Assembly created the commission last year after passing Senate Bill 1818 , which outlined the redesign process.

Illinois is the latest of a number of cities and states that either redesigned their flag, like Minnesota , or are also considering new proposals, like Michigan and Maine .

“City flags and state flags often have been adopted to represent governments, which is why seals end up on so many of them. But folks are beginning to understand that the flag should represent the people, not the government,” said Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, who’s helped in many flag redesigns. Kaye made his comments during an appearance on St. Louis on the Air last year.

After examining submissions from the public, flag commission members will select 10 entries based on how they reflect the identity of Illinois. The public will then vote for two months starting on Jan. 1, the secretary of state’s office said.

Ultimately, the decision will be left in the hands of state lawmakers. The commission will present its findings to the General Assembly, whose members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag or keep the current one.

Over the next couple of weeks, the commission will work with schools and local libraries to help solicit ideas from everyday Illinoisans.

Design elements can include natural features of the state, history and culture. Submissions may be edited by the commission. Fewer than three colors are recommended, and artificial intelligence should not be used, according to details outlined by Giannoulias’ office.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is interested to let your creativity flow and run your idea up the flagpole,” Giannoulias said. “I couldn't be more excited about this contest, and I look forward to seeing your designs.”