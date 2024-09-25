Police arrest 2 juveniles over threats against St. Louis-area schools

St. Louis-area police arrested two juveniles this week in connection with threats against schools.

A Normandy High student alerted their parents of a social media post threatening a school shooting in the immediate future. A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday by investigators with the North County Police Cooperative and charged with a single count of making terroristic threats.

Police have said that the juvenile in custody was a student in the Normandy School District but that they won’t be releasing the individual’s name as they are a minor.

On Tuesday, police charged a second juvenile in connection with social media threats against Cahokia High School made the previous week, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

The arrests were made amid a wave of school threats, many of which police do not believe to be credible. There have been at least 20 threats made against schools since St. Louis Public Radio began tracking the trend earlier this month.

St. Louis Public Radio previously reported that a minor was arrested on Sept. 10 on gun charges. Officers said they found the suspect in a car with a loaded gun outside the Ritenour School District’s Husky Academy. The school had locked down earlier in the day after several students warned administrators of a shooting threat made on social media.

Police and FBI have asked individuals who spot threats to report them to police or school tip lines rather than resharing them on social media.

For details on how to report threats, read “There has been a rash of threats against schools in the St. Louis area. Here’s what we know”

St. Louis Public Radio's Abby Llorico contributed reporting to this story.

