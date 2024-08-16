‘Very high’ levels of COVID-19 are in Missouri right now

Missouri is one of 27 states where levels of COVID-19 are currently “very high” in wastewater, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wastewater testing is used as a tool to track potential outbreaks and trends. While watershed data can’t tell researchers how many people are infected with COVID-19, the virus can be detected in a person’s waste even before they are symptomatic .

“It is a very meaningful and useful way to tell how much infection there is in that community,” said Marc Johnson , a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri.

Johnson is heavily involved in the Sewershed Surveillance Project, a collaborative effort that tracks levels of COVID-19 in Missouri by testing and tracking wastewater data from watersheds in the state.

Johnson said post-pandemic, fewer people are being tested for COVID by their doctors or at clinics. He said wastewater data can help fill in the gaps.

“Wastewater just gives you a true reality check,” Johnson said. “It gives you a true readout of whether it's (COVID) in the community and whether it is increasing, regardless of what is being reported.”

The CDC rates COVID in wastewater at six levels, ranging from “insufficient data” or “minimal” to “very high.” The levels are “very high” in Missouri at the moment.

“What this means is that if you feel like you have COVID, you probably have COVID,” Johnson said. “It’s there, it’s circulating. People are being exposed to it.”

The CDC recently released an updated vaccine for COVID-19. It recommends the vaccine for anyone 6 months or older.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports on health care disparities and access for the Kansas News Service. You can email her at r.shackelford@kcur.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3