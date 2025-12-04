Contact: ndelkamiller@iowapublicradio.org

Job Title: Reporting Fellow

Topic Expertise: Government accountability, public health, climate

Location: Omaha

Geographic Expertise: Iowa and Nebraska

Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Bachelor's Degree in Journalism

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Hearst Journalism Awards (Top 10 Finalist, Flatwater Free Press) Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards (Grand Prize, News21) College Media Association Film & Audio Festival (First Place Short Documentary, News21)

Membership: Investigative Reporters and Editors

About Naomi

Naomi Delkamiller is an investigative reporter with a background in visual storytelling, data journalism and multimedia reporting. She believes the point of journalism is to help the public better understand complex issues. The format—whether video, graphics, or written stories—is simply a vehicle to accomplish this mission.

Before joining the Midwest Newsroom as its inaugural fellow, Delkamiller was an investigative reporting fellow at the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first statewide nonprofit newsroom. She was also a News21 fellow in Phoenix, Arizona, where she produced an award-winning documentary for the project America After Roe.

At The Midwest Newsroom, Delkamiller will investigate the region’s most complex challenges to help drive understanding and accountability in the communities she grew up in.