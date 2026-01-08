Man who killed St. Louis police officer in drunken crash gets 15 years in prison
A St. Peters man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunken crash that killed St. Louis police officer David Lee in 2024.
“Do I think he is an evil person, no,” said St. Louis Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly on Thursday as she handed down the sentence to 25-year-old Ramon Chavez-Rodriguez. “The bottom line is, he drank, he drove and killed an individual.”
The sentence length is what prosecutors had requested, but it will be served at the same time as a seven-year sentence for a criminal case in St. Charles County. Prosecutors had asked for them to be served consecutively.
Because he is in the country without legal status, Chavez-Rodriguez is likely to be deported to his native Honduras after serving his prison time.
Chavez-Rodriguez admitted in October that he was drunk and had drugs in his system when he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 near North Grand Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2024. The SUV spun and hit Lee, who was on the highway responding to another accident. Lee was pinned between his vehicle and Chavez-Rodriguez’s, then thrown several feet. Lee died in surgery later that day.