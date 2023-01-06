Jennifer Fuller joined Capitol News Illinois in July 2023 as the organization’s broadcast director. She will oversee the launch and operations of CNI’s new broadcast division.

Fuller brings more than two decades of experience in Illinois radio, television and digital media to the newsroom as it expands broadcast offerings to the state’s radio and television stations.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to build out the broadcasting operation at CNI. With so many news operations having to make difficult cuts, we can offer trusted journalism with balance, context, and experience to audiences across Illinois,” Fuller said.

Fuller has served as the associate director for news and public affairs at Southern Illinois University’s public media affiliate, WSIU, since 2015. In that role, she coordinates Radio, TV and online news – a similar role to the one she’ll play at Capitol News Illinois.

She has served as a guest lecturer at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and a reporter at WTAX in Springfield, in addition to other roles she’s held at the university over the past two decades.

She has served as president of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and received numerous professional accolades from entities including the Illinois Associated Press and the Illinois Broadcasters Association.