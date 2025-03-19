Rolla Public Library wants to reconnect people with mementos scattered by tornado

People cleaning up storm damage in Rolla are trying to recover important mementos and family items and the city's public library is trying to help.

Rolla Public Library has started a lost-and-found service for photos and other personal items scattered by a tornado that tore across the city Friday . As residents come across those items in their yards and elsewhere, the library is asking people to bring them in.

“Librarians are good at connecting people and information and ideas" said Rebecca Buckley, director of the Rolla Public Library. "In addition to connecting people to resources, maybe we can connect people to their lost items as well.”

Buckley said library staff will include information about where each item was found, and a photo will be posted on the library’s Facebook page .

Some people affected by the storm have been relying on the library for access to computers to file online requests for help. Buckley said adding a lost-and-found is a natural way to connect services with the community.

“We provide genealogical services here for folks, we help connect them to ways of organizing their own information,” Buckley said, “so it makes sense that we could use this as a way to connect people back to what they've lost.”

Rolla resident Alex Kickbusch found a photo near her home and plans to bring it into the library.

“The photo is obviously older and well loved, and I would love to see it returned to its owner,” she said.

Buckley said she hopes to have photos and mementos posted in the next week.

