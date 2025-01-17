Missouri state representative wants to protect libraries from government interference

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, state Rep. Wick Thomas, D-Kansas City, discussed protecting libraries from outside influences.

Before being elected, Thomas worked as a librarian. Thomas is hoping to educate colleagues about why libraries are vital to communities.

“I see libraries as the last stand of democracy,” Thomas said. “Once we start attacking libraries, we have started the death knell of democracy.”

Thomas represents Missouri’s 19th District, which takes in a portion of Kansas City. They were first elected to the seat in 2024.

Here’s what Thomas talked about on the show:



Thomas is the first nonbinary and transgender legislator in Missouri history. With legislators expected to consider bills removing the expiration from a ban on gender-affirming care, Thomas said: “This is exactly where I'm supposed to be at right now. I care deeply about these kids. It feels very similar to the bullying I experienced in high school.”

Thomas said any effort to alter or repeal a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights will run into opposition from Democrats. “The people of Missouri have spoken,” Thomas said. “They voted. They decided.”

Noting that their constituents voted against a tax increase for stadiums, Thomas is skeptical of providing state funds to help the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs build new facilities. They pointed out that owners of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team, built a stadium primarily with private money.

Thomas is a native of Drexel, a small town in Cass County. They were briefly homeless as a teenager and eventually settled in Kansas City.

After working part time at a library, Thomas embarked on a career as a librarian. They worked in the Kansas City Public Library and at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. Most recently, Thomas worked at Metropolitan Community College before stepping down to take office as a state representative.

Thomas ran unsuccessfully for the Missouri House twice, losing both times to then-state Rep. Ingrid Burnett. They defeated Patricia Geronima Hernandez in the Democratic primary by 21 votes, which was tantamount to election in the heavily Democratic district.

