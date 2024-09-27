American Red Cross in Missouri sends aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene landfall

Before storm winds from Hurricane Helene on Thursday began to blow through Florida and much of the southeastern part of the U.S., American Red Cross volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas had been sent to assist.

Red Cross officials said that around 360 trained disaster workers from across their network and stocked truckloads of supplies were sent south and that they are prepared to open dozens of shelters to help people in need.

According to Ann Vastmans, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, 13 disaster responders were sent from Missouri and five were sent from Arkansas, including two emergency response vehicles. She said the teams left earlier this week, and one team from Arkansas headed south Thursday. Vastmans said people often don’t realize that volunteers are sent well in advance.

“We don’t just wait for the hurricane to make landfall or the disaster to happen,” Vastmans said. “When we have lead time, we try to send volunteers and resources to that area ahead of time so that they can be there right when that need hits. So as soon as that hurricane makes landfall, we can then head into those affected communities and provide assistance right away without any delays.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration A satellite image of Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane was expected to make landfall late Thursday evening.

Vastmans said Thursday that the Red Cross opened several shelter locations in Florida this week and that more than 2,500 people had sought shelter overnight. She said volunteers have nearly 5,000 meals and snacks ready for people. Not all people sustain physical damage to their homes, but with power outages, food goes bad, she said.

“I may live in one community, but my next closest grocery store is in a community that was affected and now I can’t get food,” she added. “Food insecurity is a big thing we deal with during these kinds of disasters.”

The Illinois National Guard said as of Thursday it hadn’t sent any personnel, but that is subject to change as the storm is monitored. Ameren in Missouri and Illinois said Thursday they also hadn’t sent aid yet.

The Missouri National Guard could not be reached for comment.

This is the third time in a little over a year that the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers and relief supplies to respond — the last time was over the summer for Hurricane Beryl in Texas.

“Time and time again, we have seen our volunteers step up to provide help and hope to those in need during their darkest hour,” said Beth Elders, executive director for the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “We will continue to do so for as long as there is a need, whether at home or across the country.”

According to meteorologists at the Weather Channel , Hurricane Helene on Thursday became a Category 3 hurricane and the second major hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. It was expected to enter Category 4 status by Thursday night as it makes landfall on Florida’s northwestern coast — flash flood warnings extend up into south-central Georgia, the Associated Press reported.