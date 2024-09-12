The St. Louis area’s sweaty summer heat is finally letting up. While July offered a reprieve with cooler temperatures, June and August were much warmer than what’s expected each year.

Experts say high humidity and temperature fluctuations month to month, or even day to day, raise concerns around people’s well-being and environmental health.

“What we are seeing is a gradual increase in what ‘normal’ is. This summer in particular exceeded those normals in terms of temperature and precipitation,” said Matt Beitcher, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service-St. Louis.

Beitcher was joined by Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, who discussed what is driving extreme weather in the Midwest region. Each addressed the challenges of predicting weather emergencies and related events, and keeping vulnerable people safe.

Beitcher was joined by Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, who discussed what is driving extreme weather in the Midwest region, including the role corn sweat plays in creating humid conditions and why the Midwest region is currently experiencing a drought.

Why this summer was hotter, drier and wetter than ‘normal’ Listen • 21:47

