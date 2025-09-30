Missouri Gov. Kehoe activates National Guard to assist ICE agents

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is dispatching the Missouri National Guard to help support President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The GOP governor announced on Tuesday that, starting on October 1, members of the Missouri National Guard will “assist with administrative, clerical, and logistical duties at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facilities within the State of Missouri.”

“Public safety, keeping Missourians safe, and upholding the rule of law is our administration's top priority,” Kehoe said in a statement. “The Missouri National Guard is uniquely equipped to provide this essential administrative support, and we are confident their contributions will be invaluable to immigration enforcement efforts. Missouri is proud to join in the Trump administration's efforts to keep our state and nation secure.”

Kehoe’s move comes as the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics are garnering a broader public outcry, most notably this week in Chicago. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called on Chicago residents to film ICE personnel who have been spotted Downtown.

When asked if the Missouri National Guard will protect ICE facilities or ICE personnel detaining people who are suspected in being in the country unlawfully, Kehoe spokeswoman Gabby Picard said members of the Guard will assist “with tasks such as data entry, case management, and logistical support, enabling ICE personnel to focus on core enforcement and security functions.”

Democratic state Rep. Ray Reed, D-St. Louis County, criticized Kehoe’s decision, adding that “it does not make our communities safer.”

“It does not grow our economy. And it does not reflect the values of service and sacrifice that define our Guard,” Reed said. “Missouri deserves leadership that puts people first, leadership that invests in our families, strengthens our communities, and honors the service of those who protect us. That is the vision I will continue to fight for every day.”

Kehoe’s office said that Missouri National Guard personnel assigned for the mission were selected on a volunteer basis. They also said their efforts to assist ICE will last until Sept. 30, 2026.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

