FEMA approves additional funding and assistance for St. Louis tornado debris cleanup

St. Louis is getting more financial aid to remove debris from the May tornado.

Gov. Mike Kehoe and St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be providing additional funding for clearing debris from private properties.

The funding will be in the form of an initial lump sum, though the specific amount has not been announced. FEMA will also cover 75% of “eligible debris removal costs,” with the state covering the remaining 25%.

Both Kehoe and Spencer’s press releases mention the $100 million in state funding that the general assembly allocated for tornado relief in June . It is not yet known what the $100 million will specifically go toward or if some will be spent on this particular effort.

In her statement, Spencer said this assistance is a “big win for St. Louis.”

“[It] will help us quickly and effectively help St. Louisans get uninhabitable buildings off their property, making it possible to move toward rebuilding after the tornado,” Spencer said.

Kehoe’s office said the state and St. Louis will lead the private property debris removal mission. The next steps, according to the office, include the state hiring a contractor to complete the work, as well as the city obtaining rights of entry from owners before debris can be removed from eligible properties.

FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will support the effort with on-the-ground technical assistance and oversight, according to Spencer.

“Our office has been proud to work closely with Sen. Eric Schmitt, alongside the rest of Missouri’s federal delegation, and Mayor Spencer to ensure St. Louis can move forward and expedite its recovery,” Kehoe said.