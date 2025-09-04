Spencer announces $12M in Rams money for tornado debris removal, housing repairs

A St. Louis city-wide tornado-related debris removal and housing repair plan is underway.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer announced Thursday that the city will use the remaining $12 million of Rams settlement interest funds to help residents recover from the May tornado.

Of that money, $5.35 million will help bring dumpsters to private properties and allow nonprofits, community groups and consulting services to perform site assessments to allow city demolition and residential debris removal. Another $5 million will help repair affordable, public and nonprofit vacant housing units. The city’s Recovery Office will receive $1.65 million to help with staffing and consulting support.

“Private property debris removal and intermediate housing remain top priorities for the Recovery Office,” Spencer said in a press release. “These funds are a starting point to a larger tranche of funding to ensure we remove all debris from our communities and ensure our impacted residents have access to safe housing by winter.”

The recovery funding is in addition to the nearly $20 million already set aside for immediate debris removal, housing stabilization and repairs the city allocated over the summer.

Over the past few months, residents have been complaining to city officials about the lingering debris in front of their homes or on their property. City crews began picking up tornado-related debris this week from alleys and street curbs in Fountain Park, Lewis Place, Kingsway East and Penrose. It will last through Saturday.

Crews will work through the Jeff-Vander-Lou, Academy/Sherman Park, Visitation Park, Kingsway West and O’Fallon neighborhoods beginning Sept. 8 through Sept. 13. Residents in West End, Skinker DeBaliviere, Central West End, The Greater Ville, The Ville, College Hill and Fairground Park should expect crews from Sept. 15 through Sept. 20.

“We are committed to ensuring communities can continue to drive clean-up in their neighborhoods and help impacted residents find safe housing before winter, as families make decisions about rebuilding and secure funding and contractors to repair their homes," said St. Louis City Chief Recovery Officer Julian Nicks.

After the initial clean-up efforts, city crews will focus on follow-ups and cleaning up outside the original zones. Debris removal is expected to last up to eight weeks.

The city is asking residents to place debris only in the areas between sidewalks and streets and not in alleys or streets. Do not use black trash bags, debris must be visible for verification.

Debris must be in piles sorted by vegetation and green waste, household hazardous waste, appliances and electronics and wood, roofing and bricks.

City officials say if residents want to keep their bricks, they should not be placed in the area between sidewalks and streets unless they are stacked and organized. Crews will remove unorganized bricks.

For those who miss debris pickup days, submit a request to the Citizens Service Bureau or call 311.

This story will be updated.