St. Louis County Council hears testimony on controversial animal shelter's challenges

The last group of people subpoenaed to address the St. Louis County Council regarding operations at the troubled county animal shelter testified Thursday.

The shelter recently regained its license, but it was previously revoked due to multiple failed inspections. It also suffered a massive parvovirus outbreak, resulting in the euthanasia of 19 dogs.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the various issues the shelter has experienced since the county took back control from the Animal Protective Association in February, the St. Louis County Council subpoenaed 11 people. Seven previously called were:

Lee Jackson, shelter operations manager

Dr. Doug Pernikoff , the shelter’s former Veterinary Medical Director

Rebecca Rainwater, animal care and control office manager

Olivia Kovac, shelter animal population manager

Olivia Bennett, an inspector with the Missouri Department of Agriculture

Matt Rold, coordinator for the State Animal Health Division

Dr. Kanika Cunningham, health department director

The remaining four on Thursday night were:

Dr. Landrus Burress, deputy director of public health

Sarah Javier, CEO of the APA

Kim Brown, COO of the APA

Dr. Marissa Bowers, a shelter veterinarian

Former shelter veterinary director Dr. Douglas Pernikoff, who gave his original testimony on June 26, was subpoenaed to return but did not show up.

One of the council's primary concerns is the management of the Animal Care and Control and the Department of Public Health.

Burress told the council members that leadership at Animal Care and Control is “collaborative," even though he is considered the lead of the department by the council.

Burress was not aware of a recent contract with the Best Friends organization until after it started providing consulting to the shelter a few weeks ago. Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said this is concerning.

"There needs to be accountability and everybody (needs to) know their role," Webb said. "I feel like that’s not been clarified in the health department and the ACC, and that’s what’s been detrimental to you all."

The council also expressed concern about the perceived lack of protocols from shelter leadership. Brown and Javier from the APA clarified that they left a book of standard operating procedures when they parted ways with the shelter. However, Dr. Bowers said that there is still no parvovirus outbreak protocol.

However, there are new euthanasia protocols and one for treating parvo.

Dr. Bowers is currently the only veterinarian working at the shelter, and she said they have not been able to find anyone interested in the open position for a second vet.

"I've reached out to some shelter veterinarians," Bowers said. "We just haven't gotten any response back."

Brown said the APA left the shelter because there were repeated communication issues with the county. The county leadership was resistant to suggestions such as cleaning the animal control vehicles between pickups to prevent the spread of disease.

"All common surfaces like, a vehicle, an exam table, should be deep cleaned between animals," Brown said.

There were no parvovirus outbreaks during the APA's control of the shelter from 2022 to 2024.

"During our time operating the shelter, we had less than 40 cases," Brown said. "In the year 2024, we only had 9 cases of parvovirus."

The overcrowded shelter has been posting frequent pleas on social media for fostering and adoption.

