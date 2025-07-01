Cox Antwi wins decisive victory in special election for St. Louis’ 8th Ward

A financier at U.S. Bancorp who previously ran for state representative will be the new member of the Board of Aldermen representing St. Louis’ 8th Ward.

Jami Cox Antwi beat four other candidates Tuesday with 55% of the vote in a special election, according to final unofficial results. Turnout was about 14%.

"I'm honored to have received the support and trust of the ward," Cox Antwi said in a statement.

She will be sworn in ahead of the board's July 11 meeting and serve the remaining two years of Mayor Cara Spencer’s term.

Cox Antwi outraised her opponents by a wide margin and drew large donations from developers and labor unions. She also had Spencer’s endorsement.

The 8th Ward, which includes Lafayette Square, Soulard and part of downtown, had been without representation since Spencer was sworn in as mayor in April. Its boundaries include two of the city’s largest redevelopment sites — the Railway Exchange building and the Millennium Hotel . Last week, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of the 14th Ward, the other ward that includes downtown, introduced legislation to move the redevelopment of the Millennium site forward, including a 20-year tax abatement.

This story has been updated with comments from Jami Cox Antwi