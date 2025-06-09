St. Louis’ 8th Ward special election ballot will not include party labels for now

Voters in the special election for St. Louis’ 8th Ward will not see party labels on their ballots.

Judge Joan Moriarty of the 22nd Circuit ruled Friday that even though the city charter calls for political parties to nominate candidates for a special aldermanic election, there is nothing in the language that explicitly requires the city to put party labels on the ballot.

The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Central Committee on June 4 argued that the lack of party labels violated the right of the party apparatus to promote its chosen candidates. The suit had sought to force the Board of Election Commissioners to print ballots including partisan affiliation.

Sean Fauss, chair of the central committee, said that the ruling was frustrating and that the party was evaluating its next steps.

Democrats nominated Shedrick Kelley at a meeting on May 17. The city Libertarian Party chose Cameron McCarty on May 13. The other three candidates – Jim Dallas, Jami Cox Antwi and Alecia Hoyt – had to collect signatures to get on the ballot as independents.

Elections officials had no comment on the ruling. Absentee voting is already underway, and early voting begins June 17. Election day is July 1.

