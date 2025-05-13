Missouri legislature passes wide-ranging education bill with some Democrats objecting

The Missouri House on Monday gave final approval to a multifaceted education bill that prompted mixed feelings by some Democrats.

One provision in the bill with bipartisan support prohibits discrimination against natural Black hairstyles in educational settings.

“It’s about time this body legalized the CROWN Act. It’s about time natural hairstyles are free to be in institutions without discrimination or risk,” said Rep. Elizabeth Fuchs, D-St. Louis.

Many House Democrats, including Fuchs, did not vote for the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act because it also contains language that they say could allow campus student groups to legally engage in discriminatory behavior.

“I hate that we have to couple something that is so powerful for many children across this state with something that could be extremely detrimental to scholars in our public education institutions,” said Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis. “I pray and I hope that one day we will not have to pass really good legislation with some of the viewpoints of really discriminatory legislation.”

The student group language prohibits institutions of higher education from taking “adverse action” against a student group based on its political, ideological or religious beliefs or the actions of its leaders.

Opponents of the provision say it would entitle student groups to school resources even if their beliefs are actively discriminatory.

“I believe there is still going to be lawful discrimination allowed in this bill through institutions of higher ed, and by allowing certain groups on campuses to organize, and to be supported by those institutions’ student activity fees,” said Fuchs.

When introducing the bill in the Senate in February, Sen. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, said the student group language will promote a diversity of opinions on campus and protect the state from lawsuits over free speech violations.

“I look forward to Missouri becoming the 20th state to adopt this common-sense measure,” Hudson said. “SB160 codifies existing practice at our colleges and universities so as to protect pluralism and avoid the potential for needless litigation that the state would almost certainly lose, to the detriment of Missouri taxpayers.”

Anti-hazing

Senate Bill 160 also contains Danny’s Law, an anti-hazing measure that aims to reduce injury and death from hazing by providing legal immunity to witnesses who call for medical assistance.

The legislation is named after former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli, who suffered alcohol poisoning leading to permanent brain damage during a fraternity hazing ritual in 2021.

The bill passed the House 117-11, with 27 members, mostly Democrats, voting present. It now goes to the governor’s desk.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.