Photos: Vollmer and Spencer bid farewell to St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Joe Vollmer and Cara Spencer have earned their legislative laurels.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen members were celebrated on Monday during the body's sine die, the Latin phrase marking the conclusion of the 2024-25 legislative session.

Mayor-elect Spencer, currently the alderwoman for the 8th Ward, will step into her new role Tuesday, while 5th Ward Alderman Joe Vollmer is set to retire after more than two decades.

See photos from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's last day of the 2024-25 legislative session:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio City workers wipe off Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ name from the mayor’s office entrance ahead of Mayor-elect Cara Spencer’s inauguration at City Hall on Monday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, reacts to a remark on Monday — her last day in the legislative body before being sworn in as mayor.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day as part of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The St. Louis Board of Aldermen meets on Monday for the last day of the legislative session at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green listen to remarks by Alderman Rasheen Aldridge.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jay Nelson, board President Megan Green's chief of staff, listens to Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of the 12th Ward.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor-elect Cara Spencer speaks to Dan Guenther, former alderman and soon-to-be mayor’s liaison to the board, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, lauds Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, on her last day in the legislative body before being sworn in as the city’s next mayor.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, gives farewell remarks on her last day in the legislative body at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day in office at City Hall alongside Alderman Tom Oldenburg.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, embraces Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of the 2nd Ward, on Vollmer’s last day in office.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the 2024-25 Board of Aldermen have their photo made to celebrate Alderman Joe Vollmer’s retirement, center blue, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s elevation to mayor, center red, on Monday.