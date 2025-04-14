Photos: Vollmer and Spencer bid farewell to St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Joe Vollmer and Cara Spencer have earned their legislative laurels.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen members were celebrated on Monday during the body's sine die, the Latin phrase marking the conclusion of the 2024-25 legislative session.
Mayor-elect Spencer, currently the alderwoman for the 8th Ward, will step into her new role Tuesday, while 5th Ward Alderman Joe Vollmer is set to retire after more than two decades.
