© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Vollmer and Spencer bid farewell to St. Louis Board of Aldermen

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:48 PM CDT
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, kisses Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, during the last day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis. Vollmer is retiring from the board after more than 2 decades and Spencer will be sworn in as St. Louis’ next mayor on Tuesday.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, kisses Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, during the last day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall on Monday in downtown St. Louis. Vollmer is retiring from the board after 22 years, and Spencer will be sworn in as St. Louis’ next mayor on Tuesday.

Joe Vollmer and Cara Spencer have earned their legislative laurels.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen members were celebrated on Monday during the body's sine die, the Latin phrase marking the conclusion of the 2024-25 legislative session.

Mayor-elect Spencer, currently the alderwoman for the 8th Ward, will step into her new role Tuesday, while 5th Ward Alderman Joe Vollmer is set to retire after more than two decades.

See photos from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's last day of the 2024-25 legislative session:

City workers wipe off Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ name from the mayor’s office entrance ahead of Cara Spencer’s inauguration at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
City workers wipe off Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ name from the mayor’s office entrance ahead of Mayor-elect Cara Spencer’s inauguration at City Hall on Monday in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor-elect Cara Spencer reacts during her last day as the 8th Ward alderwoman on Monday, April 14, 2025, at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, reacts to a remark on Monday — her last day in the legislative body before being sworn in as mayor.
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day in office at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day as part of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
The St. Louis Board of Alderman meets for the last day of their legislative session at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen meets on Monday for the last day of the legislative session at City Hall.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green listen to remarks by Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of the 14th ward, on Monday, April 14, 2025, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green listen to remarks by Alderman Rasheen Aldridge.
Jay Nelson, Chief of Staff to President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green, listens to Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of the 12th Ward, on Monday, April 14, 2025, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jay Nelson, board President Megan Green's chief of staff, listens to Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of the 12th Ward.
Mayor-elect Cara Spencer speaks to Dan Guenther, former alderman and soon-to-be the mayor’s liaison to the board, speak during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mayor-elect Cara Spencer speaks to Dan Guenther, former alderman and soon-to-be mayor’s liaison to the board, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.
Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, lauds Cara Spencer before being sworn in as the city’s next mayor on Monday, April 14, 2025, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, lauds Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, on her last day in the legislative body before being sworn in as the city’s next mayor.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day in office at City Hall on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, gives farewell remarks on her last day in the legislative body at City Hall.
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day in office at City Hall alongside Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of the 2nd Ward, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, gives farewell remarks on his last day in office at City Hall alongside Alderman Tom Oldenburg.
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, embraces Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of the 2nd Ward, on Vollmer’s last day in office before retiring on Monday, April 14, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, embraces Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of the 2nd Ward, on Vollmer’s last day in office.
The 2024-25 Board of Alderman have their photo made to celebrate Alderman Joe Vollmer’s retirement, center blue, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s elevation to mayor, center red, on Monday, April 14, 2025, during the final day of the 2024-25 aldermanic session at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Members of the 2024-25 Board of Aldermen have their photo made to celebrate Alderman Joe Vollmer’s retirement, center blue, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s elevation to mayor, center red, on Monday.
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, shakes hands with Shane Cohn, of the 3rd Ward, after Vollmer’s last day in office concludes on Monday, April 14, 2025, in City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the 5th Ward, shakes hands with Shane Cohn, of the 3rd Ward, as Vollmer’s last day in office concludes.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues Joe VollmerCara SpencerSt. Louis MayorBoard of AldermenPhotojournalismTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Related Content