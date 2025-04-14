Joe Vollmer, St. Louis’ last bar owner-turned-alderman, prepares to leave City Hall

Alderman Joe Vollmer first went to St. Louis City Hall in 2003 because he wanted to help his neighbors on the Hill, where he had lived all of his life.

“You're the first introduction to any governmental entity, and you have the ability to be one-on-one with them, as opposed to a state rep who's gone five months sitting in Jeff City arguing all night,” he said on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. “There’s nothing better.”

But Vollmer is now 66, and he said Susie, his wife of almost 36 years, has a honey-do list that’s built up over 22 years. And he wants to get back to Milo’s, the bocce bar that he’s owned since 1989.

“It’s kind of like when you’re a pitcher and your curveball’s not curving anymore, you want to put it in the hands of somebody who has that interest to do it all the time,” he said.

Here’s what else Vollmer discussed on the podcast: