Missouri Mailbag asks: What is the most important Show-Me State election?

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:07 PM CST
Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate-hopeful Eric Schmitt supporters watch primary results roll in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during an election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri has produced memorable elections, some of which appeared in the latest edition of STLPR's Missouri Mailbag series.

On the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag video series, politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum asked a question that prompted a big response: What was Missouri’s most important election?

Respondents generally provided answers from the state’s modern political era, including:

  • The 2000 U.S. Senate campaign when the late-Gov. Mel Carnahan defeated incumbent John Ashcroft.
  • The 2012 U.S. Senate race in which incumbent Claire McCaskill defeated U.S. Rep. Todd Akin.
  • The 1992 gubernatorial campaign in which Carnahan eventually emerged victorious.
  • The 2008 presidential race, which ended up having major ramifications for the Missouri Democratic Party.

You can watch the latest episode of the Missouri Mailbag here. Prior episodes are available on St. Louis Public Radio’s YouTube page.
Government, Politics & Issues Missouri MailbagTop StoriesMel CarnahanJohn AshcroftTodd Akin
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
