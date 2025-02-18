Missouri Mailbag asks: What is the most important Show-Me State election?

On the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag video series, politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum asked a question that prompted a big response: What was Missouri’s most important election?

Respondents generally provided answers from the state’s modern political era, including:



The 2000 U.S. Senate campaign when the late-Gov. Mel Carnahan defeated incumbent John Ashcroft.

The 2012 U.S. Senate race in which incumbent Claire McCaskill defeated U.S. Rep. Todd Akin.

The 1992 gubernatorial campaign in which Carnahan eventually emerged victorious.

The 2008 presidential race, which ended up having major ramifications for the Missouri Democratic Party.