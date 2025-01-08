© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
KMST FM in Rolla is experiencing an outage due to icing on the antenna. Listen via our live stream at stlpr.org or on the STLPR app.

St. Louis County prosecutor supports audit investigation into her office

St. Louis Public Radio | By Abby Llorico
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM CST
Headshot of Melissa Price Smith. She's looking at the camera with her head slightly tilted and smiling.
Missouri Office of the Governor
Melissa Price Smith was sworn in as St. Louis County prosecutor on Friday. She formerly served as assistant St. Louis County prosecuting attorney and supervisor of the office's sexual assault and child abuse team.

The St. Louis County Council is calling for an investigation of the county prosecutor’s office — and the new prosecutor is thankful for it.

The council passed a resolution Tuesday night requesting the Missouri state auditor’s office look into practices in the office that “may be leading to waste, fraud, and/or abuse.”

Melissa Price Smith, the new St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, spoke at the meeting to express gratitude for the measure, which was introduced by District 7 Councilman Mark Harder.

“I’m in full support of this,” she said. “It will help me to understand what’s going on in the office in terms of finances, personnel, [and] compliance with Sunshine Requests, which will also help me to be transparent with this council as well as the public.”

The council’s resolution authorizes an initial investigation by the auditor’s office that is smaller in scope than a full audit. Harder said the findings could lead to a recommendation for a full audit of the office, which the council would consider separately. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy cited other state audit investigations costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, but Harder clarified that a preliminary investigation will come at no cost to taxpayers.

Smith was sworn in last week to replace Wesley Bell, who was elected to Congress. She said she had asked for an audit upon taking office.

The resolution was passed the same day Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick released the findings of a yearslong audit of the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office under Kim Gardner, concluding the former top prosecutor misused office funds and spent working hours taking nursing classes.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues St. Louis County CouncilSt. Louis County ProsecutorMissouri AuditorTop Stories
Abby Llorico
Abby Llorico is the Morning Newscaster at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Abby Llorico
