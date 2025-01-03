New St. Louis County prosecutor drops charges against county clerk

Fresh off being sworn into office, St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price Smith dropped charges against the county clerk.

Smith’s office announced on Friday that she would not pursue charges against St. Louis County Clerk Diann Valenti. The charges stem from an ongoing dispute over whether St. Louis County Councilman Dennis Hancock broke the state’s prohibition on nepotism by hiring his stepdaughter.

"Ms. Valenti was interviewed by police,” said Chris King, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office. “Based upon that and a review of all of the evidence, this office will not be proceeding with charges.”