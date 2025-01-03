© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
New St. Louis County prosecutor drops charges against county clerk

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:44 PM CST
St. Louis County Clerk Diann L. Valenti, left, and St. Louis County Counselor Dana Redwing attend a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Lawrence K. Roos County Government Building.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis County Clerk Diann Valenti, left, was ensnared in a dispute over a councilman hiring his stepdaughter as an aide.

Fresh off being sworn into office, St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price Smith dropped charges against the county clerk.

Smith’s office announced on Friday that she would not pursue charges against St. Louis County Clerk Diann Valenti. The charges stem from an ongoing dispute over whether St. Louis County Councilman Dennis Hancock broke the state’s prohibition on nepotism by hiring his stepdaughter.

"Ms. Valenti was interviewed by police,” said Chris King, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office. “Based upon that and a review of all of the evidence, this office will not be proceeding with charges.”

Shortly before he resigned to become a member of Congress, then-Prosecutor Wesley Bell revived an effort to oust Hancock from office. That case is still ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
