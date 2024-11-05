Republican Michael Archer wins 6th District seat on St. Louis County Council

Voters in south St. Louis County have chosen an attorney to be their representative on the county council.

Republican Michael Archer beat Democrat Kevin Schartner 53% to 47% on Tuesday. In addition to being on the council, Archer will serve as the Republican committeeman from Oakville Township.

Archer’s win means Republicans will keep three seats on the council, as he replaces incumbent Ernie Trakas.

Archer, 3rd District Councilman Dennis Hancock, R-Fenton; and 7th District Councilman Mark Harder, R-Wildwood, could team up with Democratic opponents to County Executive Sam Page to thwart his policies or push through changes Page opposes.

But Archer told St. Louis Public Radio in July that he would not automatically vote against Page.

“If it benefits St. Louis County as a whole, and particularly the 6th District, I can work with him,” Archer said.

District 2

Democrats easily held onto the 2nd District seat, where term-limited state Rep. Gretchen Bangert defeated IT manager Sudhir Rathod 67% to 33%. Bangert will replace Kelli Dunaway, who chose not to seek reelection.

District 4

Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb, D-Florissant, handily defeated Republican Rhonda Linders and Libertarian Theo Brown with 81% for a second term representing the council’s 4th District.

