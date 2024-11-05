© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
2024 Missouri election results: Governor, abortion legalization, U.S. Senate and more

St. Louis Public Radio | By Staff Reports
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:35 AM CST

The U.S. Capitol seen from the Old Post Office Tower last April in Washington, D.C. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is attempting to ward off a challenge by Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Latest news

  1. Kehoe: Missouri Republicans will respond to abortion legalization but too soon to say how
  2. 7 takeaways from Missouri’s election results
  3. Missouri’s Planned Parenthood sues to strike down state’s strict abortion ban
  4. Donald Trump has won the presidential election and will return to the White House

Charas Norell, 28, of south St. Louis, demonstrates in support of abortion rights in July 2022. “My body belongs to me, it doesn’t belong to anyone else,” she said. “I’m not going to stand for someone else taking my rights away.”

Cars drive by the Missouri State Capitol last January in Jefferson City.

