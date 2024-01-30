Illinois' Board of Elections allows Trump to stay on ballot amid insurrection challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Former President Donald Trump’s name will remain on the Illinois Republican primary ballot, at least for the time being.

The Illinois State Board of Elections voted 8-0 on Tuesday to dismiss an objection to his candidacy based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. That clause bars former public officials who take part in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding public office again.

A hearing officer in the case agreed that Trump did engage in an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol and should be disqualified. But he said constitutional questions must be decided by courts, not the Board of Elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 8 in a similar case out of Colorado.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

