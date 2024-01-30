© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois' Board of Elections allows Trump to stay on ballot amid insurrection challenge

Capitol News Illinois | By Peter Hancock
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:18 PM CST
Former President Donald Trump gestures towards the crowd.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Former President Donald Trump gestures towards the crowd in June 2022 at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. “Your boundless love, sacrifice and devotion has finally been rewarded in full,” Trump told his thousands of supporters regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade the day after the decision. “As a candidate in 2016, I promised to nominate judges and justices who would stand up for the original meaning of the Constitution and who would honestly and faithfully interpret the law as written.”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Former President Donald Trump’s name will remain on the Illinois Republican primary ballot, at least for the time being.

The Illinois State Board of Elections voted 8-0 on Tuesday to dismiss an objection to his candidacy based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. That clause bars former public officials who take part in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding public office again.

A hearing officer in the case agreed that Trump did engage in an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol and should be disqualified. But he said constitutional questions must be decided by courts, not the Board of Elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 8 in a similar case out of Colorado.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.
Government, Politics & Issues Donald Trump2024 Illinois Elections2024 ElectionsCapitol News IllinoisTop Stories
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock is a Capitol News Illinois reporter based in Springfield, Illinois.
