St. Louis expands guaranteed basic income program, applications start this month

Some St. Louis families that suffered financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic could soon receive money from the city.

City officials want to hear from St. Louisans interested in the Guaranteed Basic Income program. Residents who want to be notified when the application window opens can sign up online.

The pilot program, approved by the Board of Aldermen in December, will provide $500 a month for 18 months to eligible families across the city. The estimated cost is $5 million.

To qualify, an applicant must:

Be a St. Louis city resident with a child or dependent under age 18 enrolled in a St. Louis public school or public charter school.

Have a combined household income of less than 170% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, the current federal poverty level is $30,000.

Have experienced negative financial outcomes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“St. Louis’ guaranteed basic income will give hundreds of St. Louis families the resources they need to lift themselves out of poverty, giving them a strong foundation to grow and thrive,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

Jones, who signed the bill last December, said St. Louis is joining over 30 municipalities across the U.S. that provide a guaranteed basic income program.

She also announced a $1 million investment from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, which expands the program to 540 families, up 100 from its original target. Dorsey is a St. Louis-area native.

City residents who qualify may apply from Oct. 23 till 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Eligible residents must provide a government-issued ID and proof of school enrollment.

Kelsey Martin, director of client services for Forward, the organization working with St. Louis to administer the program, said a lottery process will be used to select participants. Payments from the program will begin in December.

St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne said selected families will receive payments on a card that will give them access to online banking services. The cards would also allow cash withdrawals.

Layne said the city will host events with community partners to spread awareness of the new program.

“Knowing where our city is the most vulnerable also means understanding that not everyone has access to technology,” Layne said. “Which is why community canvassing, word-of-mouth messaging and community partnerships are an essential part of our collective effort, all of which we will be employing.”

People interested in the program can access the form here.

