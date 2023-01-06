Gabe RosenbergAudience Editor | KCUR
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, Gabe Rosenberg constantly ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? He works across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. In addition, Gabe helps lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging.
He also edits the KCUR podcasts Kansas City Today and Hungry For MO and serve as digital editor for Overlooked and A People's History of Kansas City. Rosenberg is a Pittsburgh native and previously worked as Digital News Editor at WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio.
