Multiple people shot during Kansas City Chiefs victory rally. Here's what we know

A shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally at Union Station has left multiple victims injured and one dead.

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck," the Kansas City Police Department said on social media. One person has died and the victim count could be as high as 15, police told media during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.

Kansas City Children’s Mercy Hospital has confirmed it is receiving patients from the rally, but will not confirm how many. University Health says it is receiving five victims.

Police say they have detained two armed people. No motives or context about the shooting have been provided.

Police are asking people to exit the area quickly and safely, and avoid the Union Station parking garage. They also request that witnesses go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main Street.

KCPD said several children need to be reunited with their parents. The parade's child reunification spots in the area are at 2301 Main Street and inside the main entrance of Union Station. You can find the full parade and rally map here.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson were both at the parade, and both posted on social media that they are safe. Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine Rick Burkholder posted that he, his wife, coach Andy Reid and Reid's family are safe and headed back to Arrowhead Stadium.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz contributed to this report.

