Elizabeth RembertReporter | Nebraska Public Media
Elizabeth Rembert covers food, agriculture and rural communities for Harvest Public Media out of Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is a 2019 graduate of the journalism program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and previously worked at Bloomberg News in New York, New York.
-
Crickets chirp faster when it’s hotter outside, according to an old scientific observation. As parts of the world experience record-breaking heat, they’ll be especially busy this summer.
-
The pallid sturgeons outlasted dinosaurs, but human changes to the Missouri River nearly wiped out the prehistoric fish. Some experts think the fish’s struggle could signal larger problems on the Big Muddy, especially as climate change accelerates.
-
Rural America is not known for its public transportation. But as its residents get older faster than their urban counterparts, the need is increasing. Some communities are finding ways to provide rides.
-
Accurate weather information is important for farmers, emergency responders and researchers managing extreme conditions. But many monitoring networks are limited by unstable, patchwork funding.
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reinforced oversight on organic certification and enforcement to prevent mislabeled products, in what advocates are calling the biggest update in decades.
-
COVID relief money was supposed to be a lifeline for small towns recovering from the pandemic, but some found the paperwork too daunting and missed on on the funds.