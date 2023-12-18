What does ‘Midwest culture’ mean to you? We want to hear your thoughts

A recent poll by the Middle West Review asked people in 22 states if they consider themselves Midwesterners, in what the research journal calls the “largest-ever study on who considers themselves to be Midwesterners.”

The Middle West Review / Provided Researchers asked ten questions, including "Do you consider yourself a Midwesterner?" This map shows the percentage of respondents in each state who said, "Yes."

Now we’re asking — what does it mean to be a part of the Midwest?

Harvest Public Media reporter Elizabeth Rembert is working on a story to answer that question and wants to hear from you.

What does it mean to you to be a Midwesterner? What makes up Midwest culture? Is it the food, the friendliness, people saying “ope” when they’re surprised?

When do you feel the most Midwestern? Is it when you’re in the third hour of a goodbye, when you pair chili with cinnamon rolls or when you catch yourself saying “It would be nice out if it wasn’t for the wind.”

Call 402-470-6469 and leave a voicemail with your thoughts or tell us below. Your input may be included in a story!