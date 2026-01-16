St. Louis University offers free tuition to incoming freshmen from low-income households

Beginning this fall, St. Louis University will cover the tuition for incoming freshmen whose families earn no more than $60,000 per year and have assets of $50,000 or less.

Full undergraduate tuition and fees will be paid through federal and state grants and other funding sources.

The Jesuit university’s Tuition Promise program aims to cut cost barriers to education, said Jean Marie Cox, SLU’s interim vice president for enrollment management.

“This program reflects the promise we make to students and families: that cost should not stand in the way of talent, potential or purpose,” she said.

To qualify for the income-based program, incoming freshmen must have a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, live on campus and be eligible for federal aid. There is no essay requirement. The program is renewable for up to 10 consecutive semesters, contingent on students meeting income and aid requirements and remaining in good academic standing.

Students can declare any major while under the program, and they can apply from any city or state.

Undergraduate tuition at SLU is about $56,960 for the 2025-26 academic year. Although the program covers tuition, it will not pay for books or room and board, which run about $17,000. However, students can use any other scholarships to help bridge the financial gap.

SLU’s sticker price for tuition could deter many students from applying, but this program helps them get one step closer to a college degree without the huge financial burden, said Alex Delonis, the university’s assistant vice president of student financial services.

“Our hope was that families could look at it very early on in the process of figuring out if SLU was the right place for them, that SLU could also be affordable for them, and not just run away [from] that sticker that we're not going to ask them to pay,” he said.

Students must submit their $500 enrollment deposit by May 1 to qualify for the program.

