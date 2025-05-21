Tuition rates rise 5% for University of Missouri students

Tuition will go up by 5% for all undergraduate students at the four University of Missouri System campuses this fall. The UM System Board of Curators approved the new schedule of fees and tuition for the 2025-26 academic year Monday.

“Today’s tuition increases keep our costs competitive regionally and nationally while maintaining our commitment to students, faculty, staff and our state,” Todd Graves, Board of Curators chair, said.

Graduate tuition will increase for most campuses by 5%. Tuition for students in professional programs will increase 2.6% to 5% at all four campuses.

Graduate tuition at Mizzou is charged per credit hour, with five tiers of differential rates based on program. The minimum tier rate for the 2025-26 academic year will be $551.30 per credit hour for residents and the maximum tier will reach $1,543.50 for nonresidents. Nonresidents will see an additional $826.90 added to the resident rates in each tier.

Mizzou undergraduate students taking 12 to 18 credit hours are charged a flat rate of tuition. Students taking more than 18 credit hours are charged at a per-credit-hour rate for all additional hours. The rates are divided into three tiers based on major. Dual major students are charged the rate of the major in the higher tier.

Tier One

Tier One includes students from the College of Education and Human Development, some majors in the College of Arts and Science and some majors in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.



Missouri residents will experience a $341.30 increase, for a total tuition rate of $7,166.30 per semester. Students taking more than 18 credit hours will pay $597.60 per credit hour, which is $28.50 more than last year.

Nonresidents will see a $871.60 increase, for a total tuition rate of $18,301.60. They will pay $1,525.90 per credit hour, which is $72.70 more than last year.

Tier Two

Tier Two includes students from the Trulaske College of Business, the College of Health Sciences, the School of Journalism as well as students in pre-engineering and pre-nursing, some majors in the College of Arts and Science and some majors in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.



Missouri residents will experience a $388.50 increase, for a total tuition rate of $8,158.50 per semester. Students taking more than 18 credit hours will see an increase of $32.40, for a total rate of $680.30 per credit hour.

Nonresidents will see a $918.80 increase, for a total tuition rate of $19,293.80. They will pay $1,608.60 per credit hour, which is $76.60 higher than last year.

Tier Three

Tier Three includes students from the School of Accountancy, the College of Engineering and the Sinclair School of Nursing.



Missouri residents will experience a $435.80 increase, for a total tuition rate of $9,150.80 per semester. Students taking more than 18 credit hours will see an increase of $36.30, for a total rate of $762.90 per credit hour.

Nonresidents will see a $966.10 increase, for a total tuition rate of $20,286.10. They will pay $1,691.20 per credit hour, which is $80.50 higher than last year.

Other UM System campuses

Undergraduate tuition for the other three campuses include:

