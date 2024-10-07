© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri S&T and community colleges team up to advance high-tech manufacturing

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
J'Riyah Welch, 17, a Rolla High School student reacts as a catapult she made at Missouri S&T barely misses its target on October 4, 2024. She participated in a day on campus as part of the school's out reach efforts to get more kids interested in STEM and high tech manufacturing.
Jonathan Ahl
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Rolla High School student J'Riyah Welch reacts as a catapult she made at Missouri S&T barely misses its target. She participated in a day on campus as part of the school's outreach efforts to get more kids interested in STEM and high-tech manufacturing.

Missouri University of Science and Technology, East Central College and St. Charles Community College are teaming up to expand training for high-tech manufacturing jobs.

The three institutions are receiving a $9.1 million grant from the state to support the efforts that will include new buildings and degree programs as well as outreach to K-12 students to get them more interested in advanced manufacturing.

“We’ve seen for the past couple decades, our manufacturing has moved to other countries, and it’s been especially bad in Missouri,” said state Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker. “That causes me heartburn.”

Manufacturers in Missouri are reporting they are working at only 75% capacity.

“Missouri desperately needs more engineering and technical students educated in emerging advanced manufacturing technology to address the shortage of employees in this industry,” said Richard Billo, director of Missouri S&T’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Locating the training in more rural areas of the state is intentional.

“Those rural areas, a lot of the young people want to go back home. And so we looked at what's the opportunity for them? Well, 80% of the manufacturers in Missouri are in the rural counties,” Billo said.

The project, titled “Bridging the Manufacturing Critical Skills Gap,” is funded by the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development’s MoExcels Workforce Initiative.

Missouri S&T is developing curriculum and degree programs that specifically focus on manufacturing. It will also expand its outreach programs to students through its summer camps, programs on campus and its STEM outreach van that will be filled with equipment for manufacturing education and provide hands-on experiences for thousands of Missouri students as young as 9 years old.

East Central College, based in Union, will construct a Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which will be part of its new Rolla campus that is set to open in 2027. It will focus on certification, training and degrees in areas including welding and industrial maintenance.

“Wouldn't that be ideal if we could meet the needs of area Missouri manufacturers in 10 years? So there is no gap, but that would be a wonderful problem to have,” said Joel Doepker, ECC’s vice president of external relations.

St. Charles Community College will also be part of the K-12 outreach and is developing a new manufacturing curriculum focused on emerging energy technologies. The school is also collaborating with S&T on dual enrollment programs, internships and continuing education courses.

“This is personal for me,” said Billo, who grew up in rural West Virginia. “I only became an engineer because a local university gave me a chance. And I’ve always committed myself to bring that opportunity to as many kids like me that I can. This program helps make that happen.”
Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan Ahl is the Newscast Editor and Rolla correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
Jonathan Ahl
