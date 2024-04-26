Where to buy your next literary adventure in the St. Louis region

Despite facing competition from online retailers and big box retailers, independent bookstores continue to thrive in the St. Louis region. Those who visit local bookstores find appreciation for the personal service you can’t get while browsing for a literary adventure on the web.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Walter Johnson’s “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the violence history of the United States” sits on a shelf on Wednesday at Subterranean Books in University City.

Independent bookstores also sit in a unique advantage position in the literary world as schools and public libraries grapple with book bans across the country.

Some shops specialize in secondhand books, others in new ones and a few concentrate on specific genres such as comics – yet all share a common goal of nurturing a sense of community. Keep an eye out for different events book shops offer, such as book clubs, author readings, kids events and even panel discussions.

While shopping around for books, don’t just visit the shops in your area. Go on a literary tour and explore different neighborhoods and towns through their bookshops, which often mirror the community they serve and are often owned by members of that same community.

Here’s a guide to local independent bookstores across the St. Louis Metro region:

St. Louis

St. Louis County

Metro East

Afterwords Books: 441 E Vandalia St, Edwardsville

Belleville Books: 20 E Main St, Belleville

Novel Idea Bookstore And More: 1400 Niedringhaus Ave, Granite City

St. Charles County

Main Street Books: 307 S Main St, St Charles

Rose's Bookhouse: 8935 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O'Fallon

Fantasy Shop: 2125 Zumbehl Rd, St Charles

Franklin County

Neighborhood Reads: 401 Lafayette St, Washington

If you have any questions, comments, or ideas to add to this resource guide, email us at welcome@stlpr.org.

