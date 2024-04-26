Where to buy your next literary adventure in the St. Louis region
Despite facing competition from online retailers and big box retailers, independent bookstores continue to thrive in the St. Louis region. Those who visit local bookstores find appreciation for the personal service you can’t get while browsing for a literary adventure on the web.
Independent bookstores also sit in a unique advantage position in the literary world as schools and public libraries grapple with book bans across the country.
Some shops specialize in secondhand books, others in new ones and a few concentrate on specific genres such as comics – yet all share a common goal of nurturing a sense of community. Keep an eye out for different events book shops offer, such as book clubs, author readings, kids events and even panel discussions.
While shopping around for books, don’t just visit the shops in your area. Go on a literary tour and explore different neighborhoods and towns through their bookshops, which often mirror the community they serve and are often owned by members of that same community.
Here’s a guide to local independent bookstores across the St. Louis Metro region:
St. Louis
- The Noir Bookshop: 2317 Cherokee St, St. Louis
- Left Bank Books: 399 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
- Dunaway Books: 3111 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
- Hammonds Books: 1939 Cherokee St, St. Louis
- Apotheosis Comics & Lounge: 3206 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
- Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe: 1976 Arsenal St, St. Louis
- Leviathan Bookstore: (currently housed in Dunaway Books)
St. Louis County
- The Webster Groves Bookshop: 27 N Gore Ave, Webster Groves
- Novel Neighbor: 7905 Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis
- Subterranean Books: 6271 Delmar Blvd, University City
- The Book House: 7352 Manchester Rd, Maplewood
- EyeSeeMe African American Children's Bookstore: 6951 Olive Blvd, University City
- Betty's Books: 10 Summit Ave, Webster Groves
- The Wizard's Wagon: 6178 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
Fantasy Shop (multiple stores in various locations)
- 7329 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
- 10560 Baptist Church Rd, St. Louis
- 736 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur
- Comic Headquarters: 4352 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis
- Just Heroes! Comics and Collectibles: 33 Rue St. Francois St, Florissant
- Endless Comics, Games and Cards: 440a St Francois St, Florissant
Metro East
- Afterwords Books: 441 E Vandalia St, Edwardsville
- Belleville Books: 20 E Main St, Belleville
- Novel Idea Bookstore And More: 1400 Niedringhaus Ave, Granite City
St. Charles County
- Main Street Books: 307 S Main St, St Charles
- Rose's Bookhouse: 8935 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O'Fallon
- Fantasy Shop: 2125 Zumbehl Rd, St Charles
Franklin County
- Neighborhood Reads: 401 Lafayette St, Washington
If you have any questions, comments, or ideas to add to this resource guide, email us at welcome@stlpr.org.