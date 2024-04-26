© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STL Welcome Kit: A mural of the Saint Louis skyline hides all sorts of Saint Louis icons and cultural references
STL Welcome Kit
The STL Welcome Kit gives you the information you need to understand and explore the St. Louis region.

Where to buy your next literary adventure in the St. Louis region

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lara Hamdan
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gena Brady checks out a purchase from Sarah Shivers, 32, of Olivette, center, and Jackie Quiñones, 35, of University City, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Subterranean Books in University City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gena Brady checks out a purchase from Sarah Shivers, of Olivette, center, and Jackie Quiñones, of University City, on Wednesday at Subterranean Books in University City.

Despite facing competition from online retailers and big box retailers, independent bookstores continue to thrive in the St. Louis region. Those who visit local bookstores find appreciation for the personal service you can’t get while browsing for a literary adventure on the web.

Walter Johnson’s “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the violence history of the United States” sits on a shelf on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Subterranean Books in University City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Walter Johnson’s “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the violence history of the United States” sits on a shelf on Wednesday at Subterranean Books in University City.

Independent bookstores also sit in a unique advantage position in the literary world as schools and public libraries grapple with book bans across the country.

Some shops specialize in secondhand books, others in new ones and a few concentrate on specific genres such as comics – yet all share a common goal of nurturing a sense of community. Keep an eye out for different events book shops offer, such as book clubs, author readings, kids events and even panel discussions.

While shopping around for books, don’t just visit the shops in your area. Go on a literary tour and explore different neighborhoods and towns through their bookshops, which often mirror the community they serve and are often owned by members of that same community.

Here’s a guide to local independent bookstores across the St. Louis Metro region:

St. Louis

St. Louis County

Metro East

St. Charles County

Franklin County

If you have any questions, comments, or ideas to add to this resource guide, email us at welcome@stlpr.org.
Tags
Education Independent BookstoresBooksLocal ShoppingSTL Welcome KitTop Stories
Lara Hamdan
Lara is the Engagement Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Lara Hamdan
Related Content