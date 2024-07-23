UAW workers at Wentzville Lear facility are striking for better working conditions

Roughly 460 United Auto Workers at the Lear seating assembly plant in Wentzville went on strike early Monday morning after the company and union failed to reach an agreement during contract negotiations.

“Since we did not make any headway on some of the big issues, the membership said they wanted to walk and go on strike,” said UAW Local 282 president Bill Hugeback.

Lear supplies seats for several makes of cars including those manufactured at the nearby General Motors plant. Hugeback said the repetitive nature of the work at Lear’s facility has led to union workers with injuries like carpal tunnel and others to their elbows, backs or spines.

“Some of the big issues are health and safety and some production standards,” He said. “A lot of that has to do with injuries that happen to our folks.”

Production worker Dennis Robinson has been at the plant close to two years and suffers from carpal tunnel in both his hands, as well as an issue with his shoulder “from excessive repetitive work.”

“It’s very strenuous,” he said. “The job is designed to work five days a week, but you’re working six days. So it kind of wears on you.”

Along with issues of health and safety, Hugeback and other workers at the picket line listed better compensation, health insurance coverage and retirement benefits as drivers of the strike. He noted companies up and down the car supply chain have been posting large profits.

“It’s pretty much all the same,” Hugeback said. “These companies have been raking in record profits for years and now it’s time for the American workers to stand up, organize and get what is owed to them.”

Facility worker Michele Dove agrees.

“It would be something different if they weren’t making such record profits, but they’re not wanting to share,” she said. “They need to share with us because everybody works on our little backs.”

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Michelle Dove, 50 (middle), and Shelia Buckley, 60 (right), strike at the Lear Seating Plant in Wentzville on Tuesday.

In a statement, Lear said the company has negotiated in good faith with the UAW to reach a new agreement for its Wentzville facility and “stands firm” in supporting its employees.

“We pride ourselves on our successful relationships with our employees and union partners,” the statement continues. “We remain committed to reaching an agreement that will benefit all parties.”

The strike at this single production facility comes after large UAW strikes earlier this year at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis won workers at those plants significant raises.

Now UAW workers in other parts of the car supply chain want similar adjustments.

“We’re needing a raise,” said facility worker Kieth Bevel. “Everybody is getting a raise around the UAW and we need our money, we need our fair share.”

Bevel said he loves his work at Lear, but emphasized how he and his coworkers need more compensation. Workers at the plant make around $25 an hour now, but some on the picket line said they want to see upwards of $35 an hour in a new contract.

“We know the work that we put out is definitely worth that,” he said. “You can’t drive a truck without seats.”

For now, the nearby Wentzville GM plant has been affected by the parts shortages resulting from the strike at Lear, the company said in an email.

“We hope both sides work quickly to resolve their issues so we can resume our regular production schedule to support our customers,” GM said.

