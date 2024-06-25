The International Institute of St. Louis needs financial support to help resettle families

The influx of immigrant and refugee families is outweighing the amount of support the International Institute of St. Louis can provide, officials said Tuesday at a press conference.

Within the year, the institute aims to resettle about 2,500 people, which is the largest influx the resettlement agency has served since a group of Bosnians arrived in the 1990s.

Many families that come to St. Louis are fleeing wars and have enormous challenges upon arrival, said Arrey Obenson, the International Institute of St. Louis’ president and CEO.

“This is the opportunity to help many people who are in need for just a short period of time,” he said. “How we respond to this moment will determine the future of St. Louis.”

When resettling families, the agency ensures they have rent and utilities for three months, transportation passes, grocery money, furniture and other necessary items. It costs the agency about $5,700 to resettle a two-person household.

Obenson said with costs rising, federal funding is not enough to cover expenses for refugees and immigrants. There is a funding gap of about $3,500 to resettle a household of two or three people and about $4,300 for a single individual.

The institute is urging the community to help bridge the funding gap by making financial contributions to cover short-term rent, utility bills and transportation. It also needs food donations, personal hygiene supplies, home goods and gift cards for groceries.

Officials say that when refugee families move to St. Louis from war-torn countries, oftentimes they have learned a trade and are more likely to start a business than a U.S.-born person.

Integrating foreign-born people into the region’s business community can help boost the economy and restore the region’s population growth, said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.

“It will make us more relevant, make us more culturally vibrant, but the reality is, they (immigrants and refugees) also drive the future in the city,” he said.

The institute also needs hundreds of volunteers to welcome new arrivals at the airport, help set up their homes and sort donations.

“I don't see this as a donation. I see this as an investment,” Obenson said. “It's a down payment into our future.”

