St. Louisans can support families in need with the help of a West County Mall vending machine

St. Louisans can donate household goods, food items and other necessities to support families in need this holiday season at a vending machine inside West County Mall.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is sponsoring St. Louis’ first Light The World Giving Machine. The red vending machine contains cards with pictures of food, medical care items, livestock, a safe place to stay, school uniforms and more available for donation through January 1.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, International Institute of St. Louis, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Head Start & Early Head Start and the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition will benefit from donations. People also can donate to two other global organizations.

“It's very powerful to see a need in our community, and know that you've taken a step to address it, to take our brother and sister by the hand and help to lift them up,” said Brandon Bezzant, president of the St. Louis stake of the LDS.

Individuals can purchase items that range from $5 to $250. The machine is located on the second level between Macy’s and Nordstrom’s department stores.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Packets symbolizing items available to be “purchased” and donated are lined up in the Giving Vending Machine on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the West County Center in Des Peres, Mo.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank estimates that it will serve nearly 400,000 people in the region this holiday season and donations from the giving machine will help feed the most vulnerable, said Jasmine Evans, the Foodbank’s marketing and communications director.

“Unfortunately, the USDA just released a report last month that said that food insecurity numbers are the highest … and we're seeing those numbers reflected here at home as well,” she said.

Individuals can donate items from the vending machine this holiday to the Foodbank at $5, $25, and $100. The donations will provide food items like eggs, a meal for a family of four and a family meal for an entire month, respectively.

“This opportunity is really going to help alleviate that pressure for some of those families,” Evans said.

