Quincy Public Library seeks more funding for bookmobile

The Quincy Public Library is working to revive its bookmobile.

The library needs to raise $400,000 to bring it back following a 20 year absence from the community. Kathleen Helsabeck, the executive director of the library, said the goal is to provide more access to books.

“Transportation is an issue for people accessing the library,” Helsabeck said. “So we wanted to bring that access to the patrons.”

The mobile library is getting a major facelift functioning as a mobile hotspot wherever it goes. The 30 foot custom built bookmobile will include high speed internet access, digital literacy classes, story times, as well as a variety of books, music, and audiobooks. Helsabeck said this mobile library will also give people a chance to improve their literacy skills.

“Those principles really fortify a person from the very beginning all the way through their education and develop a person as a citizen of the community,” she said. “So by increasing the opportunities for literacy we are increasing that significance in the community.”

The mobile library has been on hiatus since 2003 due to a lack of funding.

Currently, the library is $49,000 shy of its goal. The vehicle itself will cost roughly $302,000. The remainder of the funds would be put towards technology, reading materials, and a fund for the future to guarantee the bookmobile will exist for generations to come.

“We are asking for donations to hit that matching grant and meet the end of our goal.

The Tracy Family Foundation has offered a $25,000 matching grant. The library is currently $14,000 short of that matching goal. Helsabeck hopes the mobile library will be up and running by mid to late 2024.

