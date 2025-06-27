STLPR receives 6 national PMJA Awards for newscasts and reporting

St. Louis Public Radio received six journalism awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for broadcasts and reporting. The 2025 awards recognize the best work in public media from across the country for the 2024 news year.

The station was represented at the awards event by Interim News Director Brian Heffernan, Visuals Editor Brian Munoz, St. Louis on the Air Executive Producer Alex Heuer, and St. Louis on the Air Producer Miya Norfleet.

Former STLPR newsroom intern and current fill-in morning news anchor Ulaa Kuziez, who spoke to the audience as a 2025 cohort in the PMJA Opening Doors program, was also at the PMJA conference in Kansas City. The initiative offers training, paid internships, and mentorship for emerging journalists from underrepresented backgrounds.

STLPR received first place in the Collaborative Effort Category for the highly acclaimed “Unsolved” series, an investigative collaboration on St. Louis’ unsolved homicide rate, conducted with APM Reports and the Marshall Project, with reporting by STLPR’s Rachel Lippmann.

STLPR morning newscaster Abby Llorico also tied for first place in the Newscast category with KJZZ News, an NPR-member station in Phoenix.

The newsroom received six second-place awards, including a second-place nod for Student Spot News by Kuziez.

"These awards reflect the heart, hustle, and collaborative spirit our journalists bring to their work every day," said Brian Heffernan, interim news director at St. Louis Public Radio. "What's especially meaningful is that the honors span so many formats — from quick-turn spot news and newscasts to deeply reported investigations and rich narrative storytelling — and include contributions from student interns, collaborations with other news organizations, and nearly every corner of our local newsroom. I'm incredibly proud of our team and thrilled to see our efforts honored on a national stage."

Other second place wins include recognition for Narrative/Produced Program, Spot News, and Use of Sound.

You can read more about the winning entries and this year’s recipients below.

First Place

Collaborative Effort

Unsolved

By STLPR, APM Reports & The Marshall Project

Newscast

May 17, 2024 STLPR Newscast

Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster and "Gateway" host

Second Place

Narrative/Produced Program

We Live Here: 10 Years after Ferguson

By Chad Davis , Danny Wicentowski , Ulaa Kuziez , Emily Woodbury , Kris Husted , Brian Heffernan and Greg Munteanu

Cristina Fletes-Mach / STLPR

Spot News

Solar eclipse plunges Illinois and Missouri into darkness as the celestial spectacle dazzles

By Brian Munoz, Kate Grumke, Sarah Fentem, Kelly Smits

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Maeve Beebe, 4, of Auburn, Mich., watches the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Ill.

Student Spot News

Palestinian toddler injured in Gaza comes to St. Louis for medical treatment

By Ulaa Kuziez

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rahaf, 2, and her mother, Israa Saed, arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, from the Gaza-based Al Bridge Refugee Camp. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund arranged the transport of eight critically injured children to the United States for medical treatment and recovery — including Rahaf, who had both her legs amputated after her home was bombed in Israeli airstrikes.

Use of sound

St. Louis composer uses sounds of nature in an urgent warning about climate change

By Jeremy D. Goodwin