STLPR receives 6 national PMJA Awards for newscasts and reporting
The station was represented at the awards event by Interim News Director Brian Heffernan, Visuals Editor Brian Munoz, St. Louis on the Air Executive Producer Alex Heuer, and St. Louis on the Air Producer Miya Norfleet.
Former STLPR newsroom intern and current fill-in morning news anchor Ulaa Kuziez, who spoke to the audience as a 2025 cohort in the PMJA Opening Doors program, was also at the PMJA conference in Kansas City. The initiative offers training, paid internships, and mentorship for emerging journalists from underrepresented backgrounds.
STLPR received first place in the Collaborative Effort Category for the highly acclaimed “Unsolved” series, an investigative collaboration on St. Louis’ unsolved homicide rate, conducted with APM Reports and the Marshall Project, with reporting by STLPR’s Rachel Lippmann.
STLPR morning newscaster Abby Llorico also tied for first place in the Newscast category with KJZZ News, an NPR-member station in Phoenix.
The newsroom received six second-place awards, including a second-place nod for Student Spot News by Kuziez.
"These awards reflect the heart, hustle, and collaborative spirit our journalists bring to their work every day," said Brian Heffernan, interim news director at St. Louis Public Radio. "What's especially meaningful is that the honors span so many formats — from quick-turn spot news and newscasts to deeply reported investigations and rich narrative storytelling — and include contributions from student interns, collaborations with other news organizations, and nearly every corner of our local newsroom. I'm incredibly proud of our team and thrilled to see our efforts honored on a national stage."
Other second place wins include recognition for Narrative/Produced Program, Spot News, and Use of Sound.
You can read more about the winning entries and this year’s recipients below.
First Place
Collaborative Effort
Unsolved
By STLPR, APM Reports & The Marshall Project
Newscast
May 17, 2024 STLPR Newscast
Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster and "Gateway" host
Second Place
Narrative/Produced Program
We Live Here: 10 Years after Ferguson
By Chad Davis, Danny Wicentowski, Ulaa Kuziez, Emily Woodbury, Kris Husted, Brian Heffernan and Greg Munteanu
Spot News
Solar eclipse plunges Illinois and Missouri into darkness as the celestial spectacle dazzles
By Brian Munoz, Kate Grumke, Sarah Fentem, Kelly Smits
Student Spot News
Palestinian toddler injured in Gaza comes to St. Louis for medical treatment
By Ulaa Kuziez
Use of sound
St. Louis composer uses sounds of nature in an urgent warning about climate change
By Jeremy D. Goodwin