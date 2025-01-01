Kristofor Husted is the Investigative Editor for NPR's Midwest Newsroom based in Columbia, Missouri.

Husted strives to amplify voices from the region that aren't often heard from. He works with reporters to seek out stories and experiences that help broaden perspectives and hold those in power accountable. In addition, Kris seeks to share the NPR Midwest Newsroom's reporting in all kinds of mediums to meet audiences where they are.

Husted is a founding member of The Midwest Newsroom team, joining as its senior content editor in 2021. He became the investigative editor in 2024. He has spent time reporting for NPR’s science desk, Harvest Public Media and KBIA in Columbia, Missouri.

Kris' teaching background at the Missouri School of Journalism helps him coach reporters and develop talented journalists. He has lived and worked as a journalist in the Midwest since 2012.