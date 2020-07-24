ProPublica

-
State audits point to troubling conditions in juvenile detention centers, but no agency has strong enough oversight to bring about change.
No one was charged when staff were caught on a 911 tape threatening violence against a Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center resident who has developmental disabilities. New reporting shows a culture of cover-ups at the facility.
The Illinois State Board of Education is encouraging anyone with information about abusive time-out rooms or restraints in any school setting to share...
The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that it will take emergency action to end isolated seclusion of children in schools, saying…