St. Louis firefighters battling huge blaze that engulfed abandoned warehouse complex

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published November 28, 2025 at 11:11 AM CST
Firefighters work outside of the Loy-Lange Box Company building on South 3rd Street. (April 3, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis firefighters, shown in 2017, were battling a warehouse blaze near downtown on Friday.

St. Louis firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze that engulfed abandoned buildings south of downtown on Friday.

St. Louis Fire Department officials say that a fire near Second and Gratiot streets has been burning at four abandoned buildings since early morning. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fires could be seen from miles away.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told KSDK that firefighters from multiple agencies responded. He added that it’s expected to be several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

Jenkerson also said firefighters had to evacuate homeless individuals from the buildings.

In a statement, Mayor Cara Spencer said, “Brave firefighters have been battling this 5-alarm fire since the middle of the night.”

“Their dedication to serving our community and keeping us safe, while facing the dangers themselves, is truly admirable,” Spencer said.
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
