St. Louis firefighters battling huge blaze that engulfed abandoned warehouse complex

St. Louis firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze that engulfed abandoned buildings south of downtown on Friday.

St. Louis Fire Department officials say that a fire near Second and Gratiot streets has been burning at four abandoned buildings since early morning. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fires could be seen from miles away.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told KSDK that firefighters from multiple agencies responded. He added that it’s expected to be several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

Jenkerson also said firefighters had to evacuate homeless individuals from the buildings.

In a statement , Mayor Cara Spencer said, “Brave firefighters have been battling this 5-alarm fire since the middle of the night.”

“Their dedication to serving our community and keeping us safe, while facing the dangers themselves, is truly admirable,” Spencer said.

